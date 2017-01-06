Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Pumped
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Red / Indigo / Gold
Core Specs
Name:Hustle
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:NA

Roto Grip rolls out two more Hustles to their HP1 line with the release of the R/I/G and P/O/W. Both of these new Hustles use the same lower differential Hustle core as the first two Hustle releases, but this time surround it with the Pumped pearlized reactive coverstock. With all four Hustles sharing the same polished box finish, the pearlized cover and color scheme changes are the only differences between the two new ones and the two previous hybrid-covered versions.

The polished pearlized cover on the R/I/G gave us a little more length than the P/O/W, making it best on our dry test pattern. We could play multiple angles on this pattern, which is actually somewhat uncommon. Usually, we need to play much straighter up the outside and then make a big move once the oil starts to carry down. The extra length we saw from this ball allowed all three testers to attack this pattern like they do the medium pattern. Stroker could lay his R/I/G ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.