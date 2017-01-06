General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Pumped
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Red / Indigo / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hustle
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|NA
Roto Grip rolls out two more Hustles to their HP1 line with the release of the R/I/G and P/O/W. Both of these new Hustles use the same lower differential Hustle core as the first two Hustle releases, but this time surround it with the Pumped pearlized reactive coverstock. With all four Hustles sharing the same polished box finish, the pearlized cover and color scheme changes are the only differences between the two new ones and the two previous hybrid-covered versions.
The polished pearlized cover on the R/I/G gave us a little more length than the P/O/W, making it best on our dry test pattern. We could play multiple angles on this pattern, which is actually somewhat uncommon. Usually, we need to play much straighter up the outside and then make a big move once the oil starts to carry down. The extra length we saw from this ball allowed all three testers to attack this pattern like they do the medium pattern. Stroker could lay his R/I/G ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Hustle S/A/Y
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Loco Pearl
- Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G vs. Roto Grip Wreck-It
To compare the Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.