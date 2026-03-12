General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Hustle SOS
|Reviewed:
|July 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|VTC Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Soot / Onyx / Sky
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hustle
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Roto Grip Hustle SOS introduces a new hybrid option to the HP1 line, where it joins the solid Hustle X-Ray and the pearlized Hustle VP. All three balls in this line share the same higher RG (2.53″) and medium differential (0.030″) symmetrical Hustle core design. The Hustle SOS comes out of the box at a sanded 4000 Abralon finish, allowing it to start up earlier than the Hustle VP. We liked this ball best when there was some friction available on the lane, as it has a more moderate overall hook level compared to some of the higher-performance sanded balls in the Roto Grip lineup.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His release style and high rev rate helped kick out the corner pin a bit more often than the other two bowlers on the fresh. He needed to make sure not to get his angles too open too early in the session. When he did, the ball got back to the pocket, but it didn’t seem to have enough energy left to get through the pins if he was trying to cover too many boards. Even as the session went on and the oil broke down, he had more success by increasing his ball speed to stay closer to the
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