Roto Grip Perfect Gem

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Perfect Gem
Reviewed:September 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:E-R1 Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Pink / Rose / Onyx
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Core Specs
Name:Gem + AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.057
Int. Diff:0.017

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

Roto Grip’s new Perfect Gem trades the Defiant LRG asymmetrical core from the previous Gems for the new Gem + AI asymmetrical design. This new core shape increases the RG from 2.47″ to 2.49″ and increases the differential from 0.053″ to 0.057″. In addition to the new core design, the Perfect Gem features a new veneer. Its E-R1 Solid coverstock comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish. We found this cover to produce a lot of traction through the oil, allowing the Perfect Gem to create more total hook than the G-R1 Solid-covered Wicked Gremlin. As good as this ball was on our heavy oil pattern, we were quite surprised by its versatility, as it even reacted nicely for our testers on our dry pattern.

Stroker

Stroker had very easy traction and hook on the heavy oil test pattern with the Perfect Gem. He saw the ball pick up earlier than the Wicked Gremlin, digging into the lane easily. It wasn’t crazy angular when it came out of the pattern, but it was plenty strong enough to get up to the pocket and through the pins easily. He saw excellent continuation as the front part of the lane started getting torn up and he needed to move left with his laydown point to cover more boards. Balls that are too slow or lazy at the back end from using so much energy in the front are difficult for him to get through the pins when he has to start moving left, but he didn’t have that issue with the Perfect Gem. The ball maintained energy to get up to the pocket and through the pins very well with the box finish. The downlane continuation would easily allow him to stay with this ball for a three-game

Additional Roto Grip Perfect Gem Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.