General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Perfect Gem
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|E-R1 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Pink / Rose / Onyx
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Gem + AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.057
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
Roto Grip’s new Perfect Gem trades the Defiant LRG asymmetrical core from the previous Gems for the new Gem + AI asymmetrical design. This new core shape increases the RG from 2.47″ to 2.49″ and increases the differential from 0.053″ to 0.057″. In addition to the new core design, the Perfect Gem features a new veneer. Its E-R1 Solid coverstock comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish. We found this cover to produce a lot of traction through the oil, allowing the Perfect Gem to create more total hook than the G-R1 Solid-covered Wicked Gremlin. As good as this ball was on our heavy oil pattern, we were quite surprised by its versatility, as it even reacted nicely for our testers on our dry pattern.
Stroker
Stroker had very easy traction and hook on the heavy oil test pattern with the Perfect Gem. He saw the ball pick up earlier than the Wicked Gremlin, digging into the lane easily. It wasn’t crazy angular when it came out of the pattern, but it was plenty strong enough to get up to the pocket and through the pins easily. He saw excellent continuation as the front part of the lane started getting torn up and he needed to move left with his laydown point to cover more boards. Balls that are too slow or lazy at the back end from using so much energy in the front are difficult for him to get through the pins when he has to start moving left, but he didn’t have that issue with the Perfect Gem. The ball maintained energy to get up to the pocket and through the pins very well with the box finish. The downlane continuation would easily allow him to stay with this ball for a three-game
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Roto Grip Perfect Gem Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Hustle SOS
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Hustle VP
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Hyped Up
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Transform Pearl
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Transformer
- Roto Grip Perfect Gem vs. Roto Grip Wicked Gremlin
To compare the Roto Grip Perfect Gem to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Perfect Gem Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.