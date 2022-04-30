General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Rockstar
|Reviewed:
|March 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NanoStar Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Crimson / Jet / Maroon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rocker + AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Rockstar rolls into Roto Grip’s HP3 line as the Optimum Idol makes its exit from their list of current products. This ball uses the new symmetrical Rocker core design, which is surrounded by the Amplified Inertia (AI) outer core. The RG from this new core shape is slightly higher (2.48″) than the Ikon + AI design (2.47″). The differential is lowered from 0.056″ on the Optimum Idol to 0.050″ on the Rockstar. The coverstock is also different, as the Rockstar features the new NanoStar Solid Reactive formula. It comes out of the box at a 2000 Abralon finish, which is the same finish as the MicroTrax Solid cover that was on the Optimum Idol. With all these changes, we saw more length from the Rockstar and a much smoother motion when it found friction. We had more success the straighter we could stay with the Rockstar, and our two testers who prefer to play straighter liked this ball more than the one who covers more boards.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He was able to play his A-game on the fresh, going directly up the lane on the eight board, letting the Rockstar turn over at the breakpoint and make a strong sweeping motion through the back end. His pin carry was much better than the other two bowlers, seeing much more energy at the pins from going up the lane to the breakpoint instead of having to hook back to it. He had no trouble staying ahead of the transition, especially since playing the lanes like this set them up very nicely for
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Rockstar Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Rockstar vs. Roto Grip Attention Star
- Roto Grip Rockstar vs. Roto Grip Attention Star S2
- Roto Grip Rockstar vs. Roto Grip Optimum Idol
- Roto Grip Rockstar vs. Roto Grip Optimum Idol Pearl
- Roto Grip Rockstar vs. Roto Grip X-Cell
To compare the Roto Grip Rockstar to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Rockstar Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.