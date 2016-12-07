Storm Code Black

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black / Charcoal / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:RAD4
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.058
Int. Diff:0.020

The Storm Code Black brings the RAD4 asymmetrical core design to the United States. The RAD core shapes were introduced many years ago back in the X Factor releases and they have morphed through the years into the current incarnation. The outer shell is the proven and highly successful R2S Pearl Reactive. This legendary cover is finished with a polished 1500 grit surface, giving it very easy length through the front of the lane.

We started on our medium test pattern and each tester could get to the pocket very easily with the Code Black from a number of different angles. Stroker could cross anywhere between the first and second arrows and get his ball out to around the four board at the breakpoint. Tweener could cross between the second and third arrows, and, as long as he got his ball right of the range finder downlane, his Code Black would hit the pocket. Cranker could get farther left with his feet and go around the lines of the other two testers, or he could go ...

