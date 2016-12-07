General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Charcoal / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD4
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Storm Code Black brings the RAD4 asymmetrical core design to the United States. The RAD core shapes were introduced many years ago back in the X Factor releases and they have morphed through the years into the current incarnation. The outer shell is the proven and highly successful R2S Pearl Reactive. This legendary cover is finished with a polished 1500 grit surface, giving it very easy length through the front of the lane.
We started on our medium test pattern and each tester could get to the pocket very easily with the Code Black from a number of different angles. Stroker could cross anywhere between the first and second arrows and get his ball out to around the four board at the breakpoint. Tweener could cross between the second and third arrows, and, as long as he got his ball right of the range finder downlane, his Code Black would hit the pocket. Cranker could get farther left with his feet and go around the lines of the other two testers, or he could go ...
Additional Storm Code Black Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.