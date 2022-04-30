General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|IQ Tour 78/U
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Controll 78 Solid Urethane
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 Abralon
|Color:
|Crimson
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 Centripetal Control Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.029
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
With the new rule changes to the PBA Tour regarding urethane coverstocks, Storm has introduced a new urethane ball with a harder shell to fit within the regulations. The IQ Tour 78/U features the new Controll 78 Solid Urethane coverstock that comes out of the box at a very dull 500 Abralon finish. Inside this new shell is a familiar and very popular core design. The C3 Centripetal Control Core has been the engine that has powered the IQ Tour line for years. We found this ball to start up very early, roll heavily in the midlane, and really smooth out the breakpoint for drier to medium oil patterns.
Cranker drilled a fresh Pitch Black and sanded it with a 500 Abralon pad to have a true comparison between the two urethane balls. The IQ Tour 78/U gave Cranker one of the best reactions he has ever seen on our dry test pattern. He could start farther right with his feet, letting the dull shell and low RG core shape pick up quickly. From the same line he was striking and seeing hold with the IQ Tour 78/U, the Pitch Black came off the spot harder and was leaving splits. With so much dry at the breakpoint, he could start making small moves farther left when the ball started to over-hook, seeing plenty of drive through the pins as long as he got the ball off his hand clean. He wiped the cover off after each shot, giving him a consistent reaction the entire session. Cranker was extremely impressed with his reaction on the medium oil pattern with the IQ Tour 78/U. As straight as he played the dry pattern, he wasn’t sure if the ball would have enough motion downlane to strike on this slightly longer and higher volume pattern. He needed
