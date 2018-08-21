General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Emerald
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 Centripetal Control Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.029
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
A pearlized IQ Tour is back, and this time it features a beautiful emerald green color scheme. The IQ Tour Emerald is a remake of the extremely popular gold-colored IQ Tour Pearl, with the only difference being the color. It uses the same C3 Centripetal Control Core as the original gold ball, along with one of the most successful coverstocks in bowling history, R2S Pearl. The box finish is the standard 1500 grit with polish, helping to provide length and a strong angle at the friction. This ball provides its length without a giant, sharp change of direction. Instead, it gave us plenty of continuation on the back end and through the pin deck.
The lower flaring core and polished coverstock made this ball best on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener loved his ball reaction on the fresh. He set his ball down on 23, crossing over the third arrow on its way to the seven board at the breakpoint. He could miss two boards in either direction at the breakpoint on the fresh and still strike. Shots that were tugged left still had enough traction to mix the pins around light in the pocket, while shots thrown to the outside still got far enough down the lane to not go high. There were a few shots that rang
