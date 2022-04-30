Storm Level

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Level
Reviewed:January 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:RPM Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1000 Abralon
Color:Black
Core Specs
Name:Equalizer AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.59
Diff:0.027
Int. Diff:0.000

The Level is the first ball in Storm’s new SPI Lab series. It uses the new Equalizer AI core shape, which is a high RG (2.59″) and low differential (0.027″) symmetrical design. The new core is paired with a new solid resin coverstock called RPM Solid. It comes out of the box at a 1000 Abralon finish, helping the Level to create traction with the lane surface. The flare rings on this ball are very tight because of the low differential core shape, allowing the ball to be smooth and predictable through the lane. While the Level produced its best results for our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern, their individual rev rates influenced how well it performed across the other three conditions.

Cranker

Cranker loved the smooth motion off the dry from the Level on the fresh medium oil pattern. It made a large, strong arc through the entire lane, allowing him to get it to the dry quickly without seeing it overreact at the back end. With his high rev rate, he could get the ball to hit light in the pocket on shots that were thrown a bit inside of target into the slicker part of the pattern. He really liked how aggressive he could be with his release without the ball ever trying to get jumpy off the dry. As the oil in the front started breaking down due to the rough box finish, he needed to start moving his laydown point farther left. He kept his eyes in the same spot, opening his angles more and still making sure to get the ball outside of board eight at the breakpoint. As he moved farther left with his laydown point, misses inside of target started to struggle a bit to get through the pins with enough angle

Additional Storm Level Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.