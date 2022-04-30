General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Level
|Reviewed:
|January 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RPM Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Black
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Equalizer AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.59
|Diff:
|0.027
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Level is the first ball in Storm’s new SPI Lab series. It uses the new Equalizer AI core shape, which is a high RG (2.59″) and low differential (0.027″) symmetrical design. The new core is paired with a new solid resin coverstock called RPM Solid. It comes out of the box at a 1000 Abralon finish, helping the Level to create traction with the lane surface. The flare rings on this ball are very tight because of the low differential core shape, allowing the ball to be smooth and predictable through the lane. While the Level produced its best results for our bowlers on our medium oil test pattern, their individual rev rates influenced how well it performed across the other three conditions.
Cranker
Cranker loved the smooth motion off the dry from the Level on the fresh medium oil pattern. It made a large, strong arc through the entire lane, allowing him to get it to the dry quickly without seeing it overreact at the back end. With his high rev rate, he could get the ball to hit light in the pocket on shots that were thrown a bit inside of target into the slicker part of the pattern. He really liked how aggressive he could be with his release without the ball ever trying to get jumpy off the dry. As the oil in the front started breaking down due to the rough box finish, he needed to start moving his laydown point farther left. He kept his eyes in the same spot, opening his angles more and still making sure to get the ball outside of board eight at the breakpoint. As he moved farther left with his laydown point, misses inside of target started to struggle a bit to get through the pins with enough angle
