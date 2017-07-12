General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2X Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Silver / Deep Purple / Maroon
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm Marvel Pearl uses the same core found in both the solid Marvel and the Prodigy. This lower RG core combined with a pearlized coverstock give the Marvel Pearl more punch at the back end. The cover is the same pearlized formulation found on the Prodigy, but the Enhanced Traction Mica has been removed. This cover creates a strong change of direction when the ball encounters friction.
The overall ball motion the Marvel Pearl creates worked best on our medium pattern. What raised our eyebrows about the Marvel Pearl was the distinct motion it offered downlane. While the back end was more than other balls in the Master line, it was far from being a skid/flip. The motion reminded us of the Agent from years past. The Marvel Pearl has a large hook potential for a shiny pearlized ball.
Our heavy pattern had just a tad too much oil for the Marvel Pearl to create the traction needed to make it back to the pocket. We hit all three testers’ Marvel Pearls with a 2000 Abralon pad. Roughing the coverstock both gave us the additional friction needed as well as dug a hole into the pattern. We were able to bounce the Marvel Pearl off that hole after we returned them to the box finish.
Drier conditions will require a good coat of polish and possibly a weak layout. The box finish was simply too much for our testers on this condition. Higher ball speed increases the chance for success on this pattern.
The Marvel Pearl worked surprisingly well on our sport pattern. We thought that the breakpoint would cause some problems on this pattern, but instead it gave us the ability to open this pattern up some. With a more control-type layout, the Marvel Pearl could excel on these types of patterns.
Strengths
The combination of strong overall motion and big backend hook are the greatest attributes of the Marvel Pearl. There are few pearls that offer the amount of total hook that the Marvel Pearl does.
Weaknesses
Extreme wet or extreme dry will cause problems for the Marvel Pearl. Surface adjustments and layouts are going to be important factors in pin pointing reaction.
Overall Summary
The Marvel Pearl is the first purely pearlized cover in Storm’s Master line since the original Agent. The long and strong reaction has become the reaction Storm fans have come to know and love.
