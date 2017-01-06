General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reactor Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Black / Orange / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stinger 2.0
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Match Up series replaces the Matches in the Hot line for Storm this season. Like the Matches, there is both a solid version and a pearlized version. The Match Up Pearl shares the same polished box finish and coverstock as the Match Pearl. The difference in the Match Up Pearl comes from its new Stinger 2.0 core design. This symmetrical weight block offers a higher RG of 2.57″ and a higher differential of 0.035″ compared to the original Stinger core that was used in the Matches. The higher RG pushes the Match Up Pearl farther down the lane than the Match Pearl, and the higher differential allows it to have more recovery downlane.
The skid/flip reaction of the Match Up Pearl was best for two of our three testers on our dry oil pattern. The 1500 grit polished box finish on the Reactor Pearl coverstock easily cleared the front of the lane for Stroker and Tweener on this pattern. They were playing on top of each other through the front of the lane, with Tweener getting ...
