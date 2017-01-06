Storm Match Up Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Reactor Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Black / Orange / Silver
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Stinger 2.0
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The Match Up series replaces the Matches in the Hot line for Storm this season. Like the Matches, there is both a solid version and a pearlized version. The Match Up Pearl shares the same polished box finish and coverstock as the Match Pearl. The difference in the Match Up Pearl comes from its new Stinger 2.0 core design. This symmetrical weight block offers a higher RG of 2.57″ and a higher differential of 0.035″ compared to the original Stinger core that was used in the Matches. The higher RG pushes the Match Up Pearl farther down the lane than the Match Pearl, and the higher differential allows it to have more recovery downlane.

The skid/flip reaction of the Match Up Pearl was best for two of our three testers on our dry oil pattern. The 1500 grit polished box finish on the Reactor Pearl coverstock easily cleared the front of the lane for Stroker and Tweener on this pattern. They were playing on top of each other through the front of the lane, with Tweener getting ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.