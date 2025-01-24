General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Next Factor
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R3S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Midnight
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD-TQ
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Next Factor is a play on the X-Factor series from Storm that was introduced in 2002. It uses an updated version of the RAD asymmetrical core called RAD-TQ. The RG is slightly higher at 2.56″ with the RAD-TQ design, compared to 2.53″ with the original RAD core. The differential is also slightly lower, at 0.051″ compared to 0.058″, while the intermediate differential is higher at 0.017″, up from 0.013″ in the original. The coverstock has been updated to R3S Pearl Reactive, and it is finished with Power Edge polish. These elements come together to make the Next Factor very clean through the front of the lane and very angular when it comes out of the pattern. The more friction and hook that were available on the playing surface, the better our success was with the Next Factor.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He played right up the second arrow, using the Next Factor’s length to get it to the breakpoint. When the ball came out of the pattern, it made a strong left turn and then got through the pins very well. As the oil transitioned, the specifics of how the pattern broke down determined what his adjustment would be. When urethane and lower-flaring balls weren’t also in play, his reaction improved as the session went on. There was defined hook to the right, and as the oil left of where he played started breaking down, he began seeing strikes on shots that were missed inside of target. When he followed other bowlers who were throwing lower-flaring bowling balls, he started to struggle later in the session with carrydown. Shots that were snapping the 10 pin out on the fresh started to see the 6 pin fall off in front of it
