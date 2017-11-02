General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Blue / Bronze / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centripetal HD
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm SonIQ uses a weight block with a familiar shape, but its densities have been altered for this new release. The new Centripetal HD core utilizes a slightly lower RG and has a larger flare potential than the C3 Centripetal Control Core that was used in the very successful IQ Tour bowling balls. The added flare gives the SonIQ much more angle at the breakpoint, as well as more total hook than previous polished IQ releases like the IQ Tour Pearl and the IQ Tour Fusion. The cover on this ball is Storm’s R2S Pearl Reactive formulation, which has been a staple in the Storm product line for many years. Most styles will find that the SonIQ matches up best on medium volume oil patterns when used at its polished box finish.
Tweener loved his reaction with this ball on our medium test pattern. The stronger core design of the SonIQ gave him fresh flare rings to dig through the oil, while the polished cover stored energy for a big move off the breakpoint. He was starting his ball around 20 off his hand and could legitimately hit anywhere between the second and third arrows. As long as his ball got to a three board area around seven at the breakpoint, he could strike with ease. Shots missed left saw enough recovery ...
