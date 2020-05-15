General Info
|Brand:
|Swag
|Name:
|Graffiti I-Con
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|RVR 4 – ANTI-IVI
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Sanded
|Color:
|Blue / Fuchsia / Aqua
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ballistic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.494
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.032
Swag’s Graffiti I-Con features a unique hybrid coverstock formula that is advertised as both antibacterial and odor-resistant. This new cover is wrapped around the strong asymmetrical Ballistic core design, which gives the Graffiti I-Con a low RG (2.494″), a high total differential (0.051″), and a very large intermediate differential (0.032″). Coming out of the box at 4000 grit sanded, this ball has a quick-revving motion, a strong midlane read, and plenty of early traction. The Graffiti I-Con was very controllable at the breakpoint for all three of our testers across all four of our test oil patterns.
Cranker had the best reaction on the heavy oil condition with the box finish. He used a line that kept his Graffiti I-Con in the oil as long as possible to help it retain energy and hit very hard at the pins. His adjustment was different than usual as the track started to hook. When he tried moving more left and going around the lane, his ball lost a little bit of hitting power. Instead, he moved his feet and target farther right and rolled
