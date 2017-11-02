General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500/2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Smoke / Purple / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Alias
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Alias brings a new nameplate, a new coverstock, and a new core design into Track’s high performance line. This ball features the new Alias core, which can be drilled to make the ball either symmetrical or asymmetrical without the use of a balance hole, depending on the chosen layout. This is a first for the Track line, and so is the new Prime Hybrid coverstock. The Alias comes out of the box with a 500/2000 Abralon combination, allowing it to hook through the slickest oil patterns.
Our heavy oil test pattern was slick enough to allow us to use the Alias with success at its sanded box finish. All three testers enjoyed how easily the Alias picked up in the midlane, as this strong midlane read kept it from sliding past the breakpoint. They also liked how much motion this ball had left at the back of the lane. Stroker was starting on 18, crossing the third arrow, and getting his ball to the 10 board at the range finders downlane. He saw plenty of hook and was able to play more left-to-right than he usually can on this pattern. The dull finish of the Alias gave him a lot of traction in the oil, while its hybrid cover helped ...
