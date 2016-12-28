Track Cyborg Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-7 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Silver / Cherry Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Cyborg
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.007

The Cyborg Pearl is the follow-up to the popular original Cyborg in the Upper-Mid Performance line for Track. The Cyborg asymmetrical weight block again powers this release, but with big changes to the coverstock and box finish compared to the original. This ball uses a polished and pearlized version of the QR-7 coverstock. The Cyborg Pearl is finished with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish on top of a 1000 Abralon base grit, giving it some traction in the middle of the lane to avoid sailing past the breakpoint. The polished finish will use minimal energy going down the lane, increasing its movement at the back end compared to the first Cyborg.

We found the strong skid/flip reaction of the Cyborg Pearl to be best on our medium test pattern. Stroker and Tweener were thrilled with the added downlane motion that really helped them throw pins around the deck. Stroker didn’t have many messengers because of his low speed and rev rate, but with the sharper downlane motion he often had pins going back and forth ...

