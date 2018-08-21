Track In2ition

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime DT Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Green / Silver / Black
Core Specs
Name:X-Type
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.015

The In2ition is the newest ball to join Track’s High Performance line, and it features a brand new core and coverstock. It uses the newly-designed X-Type asymmetrical core design, providing a low RG and high flare potential. This core is wrapped in the new Prime DT Pearl cover. In our testing, the In2ition cleared the front easily, picked up very heavily in the middle of the lane, and still offered a big move at the breakpoint. For all three testers, once this ball made its move left, it just kept going. The In2ition’s cover was a little better for us on the medium pattern than on the heavy pattern at its box finish of 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.

All three testers liked their reactions equally on the fresh medium test pattern. They could each play different areas of the lane through the front, but with similar breakpoints on the seven board that got the In2ition to split the 8 and 9 pins going off the back of the pin deck. Stroker started his ball on 16 off his hand and was crossing 12 at the arrows. Tweener set his ball down on 23 and was targeting the third arrow. Cranker was laying his

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.