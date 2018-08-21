General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime DT Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Green / Silver / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|X-Type
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The In2ition is the newest ball to join Track’s High Performance line, and it features a brand new core and coverstock. It uses the newly-designed X-Type asymmetrical core design, providing a low RG and high flare potential. This core is wrapped in the new Prime DT Pearl cover. In our testing, the In2ition cleared the front easily, picked up very heavily in the middle of the lane, and still offered a big move at the breakpoint. For all three testers, once this ball made its move left, it just kept going. The In2ition’s cover was a little better for us on the medium pattern than on the heavy pattern at its box finish of 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish.
All three testers liked their reactions equally on the fresh medium test pattern. They could each play different areas of the lane through the front, but with similar breakpoints on the seven board that got the In2ition to split the 8 and 9 pins going off the back of the pin deck. Stroker started his ball on 16 off his hand and was crossing 12 at the arrows. Tweener set his ball down on 23 and was targeting the third arrow. Cranker was laying his
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track In2ition Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track In2ition vs. Track Heat Lava
- Track In2ition vs. Track Paradox Red
- Track In2ition vs. Track Precision
- Track In2ition vs. Track Precision Solid
- Track In2ition vs. Track Tactix Hybrid
- Track In2ition vs. Track Triton Elite
To compare the Track In2ition to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.