Track Kinetic Emerald

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:DR-6 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Emerald / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified Kinetic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.005

The Track Kinetic Emerald joins the Heat and Heat X-Treme in Track’s Mid Performance line. It uses a modified version of the asymmetrical Kinetic weight block that has a slightly higher RG and slightly lower differential compared to the original Kinetic core. The coverstock is called DR-6 Hybrid and it comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This is the same coverstock used on the Hx10 from a few seasons ago. The polished box finish gives this ball an angular breakpoint and strong back end.

We lined up best with the Kinetic Emerald on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers saw a strong downlane reaction from the Kinetic Emerald. They all used the same breakpoint downlane, but the difference was their laydown points and where they were crossing the arrows. This ball hooked more than we expected it to through the oil toward the center of the lane. The traction and back end of this ball had Stroker laying his ball down around 15, crossing the second arrow. Tweener started his ball on 22, crossing the third arrow and ...

