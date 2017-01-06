General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-6 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Emerald / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Kinetic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.005
The Track Kinetic Emerald joins the Heat and Heat X-Treme in Track’s Mid Performance line. It uses a modified version of the asymmetrical Kinetic weight block that has a slightly higher RG and slightly lower differential compared to the original Kinetic core. The coverstock is called DR-6 Hybrid and it comes out of the box finished with 1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This is the same coverstock used on the Hx10 from a few seasons ago. The polished box finish gives this ball an angular breakpoint and strong back end.
We lined up best with the Kinetic Emerald on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers saw a strong downlane reaction from the Kinetic Emerald. They all used the same breakpoint downlane, but the difference was their laydown points and where they were crossing the arrows. This ball hooked more than we expected it to through the oil toward the center of the lane. The traction and back end of this ball had Stroker laying his ball down around 15, crossing the second arrow. Tweener started his ball on 22, crossing the third arrow and ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Kinetic Emerald Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Kinetic Emerald vs. Track Cyborg Pearl
- Track Kinetic Emerald vs. Track Heat
- Track Kinetic Emerald vs. Track Mako
- Track Kinetic Emerald vs. Track Paradox Trilogy
- Track Kinetic Emerald vs. Track Tundra
To compare the Track Kinetic Emerald to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Kinetic Emerald Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.