General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Blue / Orange / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Precision SD
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Track Precision uses a new cover and a new core design that results in a ball motion that is very clean through the front, with an enormous downlane reaction. This ball uses Track’s new asymmetrical Precision SD (single density) weight block, which features a low RG of 2.49″ and offers over five inches of track flare potential in the oil. The new Prime Pearl cover comes out of the box finished with 500 and 1000 Abralon before being shined with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This polished surface finish easily pushes the Precision to the breakpoint, where it really cuts loose when it sees the friction.
All three of our testers saw immense recovery at the breakpoint from this ball, creating exceptional pin carry on our medium oil test pattern. The strong back end reaction of the Precision pushed Stroker farther left than he usually starts on this pattern, but he was still able to get his ball back up to the pocket on every shot. He started his Precision on 18 off his hand, crossing just outside the third arrow, and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. This ball’s strong left turn is more than he’s used to seeing, which really allowed him to knock out the ...
