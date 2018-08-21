General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple Sparkle
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|MC2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Track Triton Elite is a remake of the Triton Elite from the late 1990s, featuring the same purple sparkle color scheme as the original, with a new coverstock and core shape. This updated version uses the QR-7 Solid coverstock that is finished with 500/2000 Abralon. This dull cover grabs the lane quickly, helping the Triton Elite to offer lots of total hook for its moderate price point. This Triton uses the new MC2 Technology symmetrical core design that offers a medium RG and medium flare potential. The Triton Elite is not overly angular when it comes out of the pattern, but it offers lots of continuation through the pin deck. Its dull box finish gave all three of our testers an easy path to the pocket on all but our shortest and driest test pattern.
We had a slightly better reaction with the Triton Elite on our heavy oil test pattern compared to the medium pattern. It offered a strong arc through the lane for all three testers. Tweener and Cranker liked this ball just a little more than Stroker on the fresh, but its dull box finish gave all three testers plenty of traction on this slick condition. Cranker was able to cover a good amount of boards
