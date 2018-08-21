Track Triton Elite

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-7 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Purple Sparkle
Core Specs
Name:MC2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The Track Triton Elite is a remake of the Triton Elite from the late 1990s, featuring the same purple sparkle color scheme as the original, with a new coverstock and core shape. This updated version uses the QR-7 Solid coverstock that is finished with 500/2000 Abralon. This dull cover grabs the lane quickly, helping the Triton Elite to offer lots of total hook for its moderate price point. This Triton uses the new MC2 Technology symmetrical core design that offers a medium RG and medium flare potential. The Triton Elite is not overly angular when it comes out of the pattern, but it offers lots of continuation through the pin deck. Its dull box finish gave all three of our testers an easy path to the pocket on all but our shortest and driest test pattern.

We had a slightly better reaction with the Triton Elite on our heavy oil test pattern compared to the medium pattern. It offered a strong arc through the lane for all three testers. Tweener and Cranker liked this ball just a little more than Stroker on the fresh, but its dull box finish gave all three testers plenty of traction on this slick condition. Cranker was able to cover a good amount of boards

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.