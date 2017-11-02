Track Ultra Heat

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:DR-6 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
Color:Orange / Red / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Modified Tri-Core
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.000

The Ultra Heat is the newest hybrid-covered addition to Track’s Mid Performance lineup. This ball fits right between the pearlized Heat and the solid-covered Heat X-Treme. The Ultra Heat shares the same Modified Tri-Core as the previous balls in the Heat line. It comes out of the box at a 500/1000 Abralon with Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish finish, providing moderate length with a strong downlane movement. We really liked where the Ultra Heat fit in the line, providing more traction through the oil and a slightly smoother move off the end of the pattern than the original Heat, while not being as early or as smooth as the Heat X-Treme.

The Ultra Heat was best on our medium test pattern for all three testers. Stroker played the straightest angle, laying his ball down on 13 and crossing the second arrow. Tweener was inside of him, starting his ball on 17 and projecting it out around the third arrow. Cranker saw the most reaction through the oil, allowing him start at the fourth arrow with his Ultra Heat. All three testers were targeting ...

