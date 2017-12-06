900 Global After Dark Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S30 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Purple Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Nightfall Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.56
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

The After Dark Pearl shares the Nightfall Symmetric core design with the After Dark Solid. Its S30 Pearl coverstock, which comes out of the box at the same 1500 grit polished finish as the Solid, provided us with additional skid through the front of the lane compared to what we saw from both the Boosts and the After Dark Solid. We had both After Darks making a sharper move off the end of the pattern than the Boosts.

The additional length provided by the After Dark Pearl’s pearlized coverstock gave our testers a good overall reaction on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker was two boards right with his laydown and position at the arrows on the fresh from where he played with the After Dark Solid. His ball was on 12 off his hand, crossing the second arrow, and getting out to eight downlane. The extra length from the S30 Pearl cover allowed him to see the difference between the two After Darks. Tweener had the same laydown point on this pattern as he had with his After Dark Solid, which was board 19. The extra length forced him to ...

