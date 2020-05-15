General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Aspect
|Reviewed:
|August 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S77 Response Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Blue / Steel / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Reflector Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The revolution continues for 900 Global, with a change in manufacturing facilities and the rollout of five new entries for the fall 2020 bowling season. The Aspect is the first ball in the revamped Prime 800 series. It uses the new Reflector Symmetric core, which gives it a medium RG (2.51″) and a medium-high differential (0.048″), wrapped in the new S77 Response Solid coverstock. This new shell is finished at 3000 Abralon, allowing it to create plenty of traction in the oil. We found the Aspect’s closest ancestor in reaction to be the Eon Infinite. The Aspect was the best ball of the five new 900 Global releases on the heavy oil test pattern for our testers.
Cranker’s high rev rate and axis rotation helped make sure that this ball made the corner downlane and went through the pins effectively on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He felt that he could be aggressive with his hand at the bottom and, as long as he didn’t overthrow the shot, he liked his reaction a lot. Tweener and Stroker needed to be straighter through the front
