900 Global Aspect

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Aspect
Reviewed:August 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:S77 Response Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:Blue / Steel / Orange
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Reflector Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.048
Int. Diff:0.000

The revolution continues for 900 Global, with a change in manufacturing facilities and the rollout of five new entries for the fall 2020 bowling season. The Aspect is the first ball in the revamped Prime 800 series. It uses the new Reflector Symmetric core, which gives it a medium RG (2.51″) and a medium-high differential (0.048″), wrapped in the new S77 Response Solid coverstock. This new shell is finished at 3000 Abralon, allowing it to create plenty of traction in the oil. We found the Aspect’s closest ancestor in reaction to be the Eon Infinite. The Aspect was the best ball of the five new 900 Global releases on the heavy oil test pattern for our testers.

Cranker’s high rev rate and axis rotation helped make sure that this ball made the corner downlane and went through the pins effectively on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He felt that he could be aggressive with his hand at the bottom and, as long as he didn’t overthrow the shot, he liked his reaction a lot. Tweener and Stroker needed to be straighter through the front

900 Global Aspect Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Aspect to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional 900 Global Aspect Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.