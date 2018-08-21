900-global-eon-infinite

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S71 Re-Loaded Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:ICE "C" Pad
Color:Orange / Black / Amethyst
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Oloid Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.000

The Eon Infinite is the dull, hybrid-covered follow-up to the original Eon. The two Eons share the Oloid Symmetric core design, which gives them both an RG of 2.50″ and a total differential of 0.049″. The differences between these two balls come in the coverstock and box finish. The Eon Infinite uses a hybrid version of the same S71 Re-Loaded coverstock that is used in its pearlized formulation on the Space Time Continuum. This hybrid cover is finished with the ICE “C” pad—roughly equivalent to 2000 grit—to give the Eon Infinite traction through the oil and a strong, continuous arcing motion. We saw an increased motion downlane from this ball compared to the original Continuum, which also gave it more total hook.

All three of our testers had their best reactions with the Eon Infinite on our heavy oil test pattern, with the rougher box finish giving everyone easy hook through the oil on the fresh. Stroker started his Eon Infinite on the 16 board, sending it over 12 at the arrows and out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was starting his ball on 20 off his hand, with a target over the third arrow and a breakpoint on the seven board. Cranker was landing his ball on 24, crossing around the middle arrow,

