900 Global Desert Ops

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S70 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Burnt Orange / Gold
Core Specs
Name:Break LD Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.011

The Desert Ops is 900 Global’s latest weapon in the war against dry conditions. This ball utilizes the Break LD Asymmetric core design that is identical to the weight block used in the Break Down. It is enclosed by a 900 Global favorite, the S70 coverstock. The Desert Ops uses the pearlized version of the S70 shell, out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish, yielding its best results on  medium and dry patterns.

Starting on our medium pattern, all three testers were playing a similar part of the lane. They were all between the second and third arrows on the fresh, getting the ball to the range finder downlane. With the tighter angles through the front, the Desert Ops gave us hard-hitting action at the pins. The only issues we had were when we physically did not execute a shot to the best of our abilities. If Stroker got the ball a little fast, it would over-skid, and when Cranker caught a handful and hit up on the ball at his release, it would over-hook at the dry in the back. As long as we were close with our ...

