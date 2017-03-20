900-global-inception-redux

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S80R Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:nEat
Color:Carbon / Teal / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Adaptor/D 2.0
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.016

The 900 Global Inception Redux joins the Inception and Inception Pearl in 900’s Tour Engineered 900 series of bowling balls. The Redux uses a new asymmetrical core design, the Adaptor/D 2.0. This weight block design has a higher RG (2.52″), lower total differential (0.050″), and lower intermediate differential (0.016″) than the original Adaptor/D shape from the previous Inceptions. The Redux’s coverstock is also new for 900 Global. Its S80R Hybrid is a stronger shell than the S74R that was used on the Inceptions and Truths. This stronger cover is finished with a NEAT E pad, which is roughly equivalent to a 1500 grit sanded finish. We found this ball to clear the front easier than the Inception, while offering a bit more downlane recovery.

The new surface and change of core densities gave the Inception Redux plenty of tools to attack the lane with success on our heavy oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw the Redux go a few feet farther than the original Inception and ...

900 Global Inception Redux Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the 900 Global Inception Redux to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.