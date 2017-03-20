General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S80R Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|nEat
|Color:
|Carbon / Teal / Yellow
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Adaptor/D 2.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The 900 Global Inception Redux joins the Inception and Inception Pearl in 900’s Tour Engineered 900 series of bowling balls. The Redux uses a new asymmetrical core design, the Adaptor/D 2.0. This weight block design has a higher RG (2.52″), lower total differential (0.050″), and lower intermediate differential (0.016″) than the original Adaptor/D shape from the previous Inceptions. The Redux’s coverstock is also new for 900 Global. Its S80R Hybrid is a stronger shell than the S74R that was used on the Inceptions and Truths. This stronger cover is finished with a NEAT E pad, which is roughly equivalent to a 1500 grit sanded finish. We found this ball to clear the front easier than the Inception, while offering a bit more downlane recovery.
The new surface and change of core densities gave the Inception Redux plenty of tools to attack the lane with success on our heavy oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw the Redux go a few feet farther than the original Inception and ...
