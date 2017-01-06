General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S62 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|neaT
|Color:
|Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Scope Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The 900 Global Infrared is a solid single-colored symmetrical that offers more total hook than any other ball in the Tour Preferred line. Its S62 Solid coverstock is easier to get through the front of the lane than the X, while offering more traction in the oil than both the Drift and Special Ops. It is finished from the factory with a NEAT T pad, which is roughly equivalent to 4000 grit. The Infrared’s medium RG (2.52″) and medium-high differential (0.047″) core design revs up strongest in the middle of the lane. We think this ball can find a home in any bag, as we found it to be extremely versatile. In fact, all three of our testers were able to use it at its box finish across all four of our standard test patterns.
Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker all agreed that our medium pattern offered them their best reactions with the most area. The Infrared didn’t overreact if we bumped it to the dry too early, and it was enough ball to get through the oil on shots that ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Infrared Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Infrared vs. 900 Global Drift
- 900 Global Infrared vs. 900 Global Inception Pearl
- 900 Global Infrared vs. 900 Global Special Ops
- 900 Global Infrared vs. 900 Global X
To compare the 900 Global Infrared to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Infrared Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.