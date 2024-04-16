General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Sublime Focus
|Reviewed:
|September 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reserve Blend 804 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Xanthic / Indigo / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Immersed Symmetric AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The 900 Global Sublime Focus is the second ball to be released under the Sublime nameplate. It uses the Immersed Symmetric AI core design that was also used in the original Sublime. The cover has been changed from the shiny Reserve Blend 802 Hybrid to the Reserve Blend 804 Solid formulation with a box finish of 2000 Abralon. This duller surface and more aggressive coverstock get the Sublime Focus started much earlier, increasing its total hook on heavier volumes of oil. Even though this ball started quicker and dug into the midlane much stronger than the original Sublime, its back end motion was still strong and continuous. Bowlers who are looking for a smoother motion than what most asymmetrical-cored balls provide will like the shape that this ball offers without giving up much overall hook.
Cranker
Cranker loved the range that this ball provided him on the heavy oil pattern, as he could play all over the lane with this ball out of the box. He had no trouble starting deep and having his angles open in the front of the lane. He could get the ball all the way out to board six at the breakpoint and it still got back to the pocket. Alternatively, he could move farther right with his laydown point, increase his speed, and play closer to where the other two testers were lined up. The box finish was excellent at digging into the oil and providing enough traction to get the ball up to the pocket and through the pin deck. He had to totally miss it at the bottom of the swing for the Sublime Focus to not get back to the pocket. As the track area started to get drier, he could keep moving left and give the ball more room to
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Sublime Focus Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Eternity Pi
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Harsh Reality
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Harsh Reality Pearl
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Sublime
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Xponent
- 900 Global Sublime Focus vs. 900 Global Xponent Pearl
To compare the 900 Global Sublime Focus to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Sublime Focus Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.