General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Sublime
|Reviewed:
|January 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reserve Blend 802 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Neon Purple / Amber / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Immersed Symmetric AI
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The 900 Global Sublime uses an all-new hybrid coverstock and symmetrical core design. The Sublime features the new Immersed Symmetric AI core, making it the first 900 Global release to use the AI Core Technology design that was introduced on the Storm Summit. This creates a weight block with a 2.47″ RG and a 0.056″ total differential. Combined with the new Reserve Blend 802 Hybrid coverstock, the Sublime gets started earlier than other shiny balls in the 900 Global line, which allowed it to match up best on our medium oil and dry test patterns.
Cranker liked his reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern, but he thought the Sublime really came to life as its Reacta Gloss box finish was broken in after a bit of use. The Zen was a bit longer than the Sublime, and it was more responsive at the breakpoint. The Sublime started earlier, but its smoother motion needed to start a bit farther outside to strike on the fresh. As the pattern broke down, Cranker saw the Sublime really come to life. As he moved farther inside, the Sublime handled the oil without going as far downlane as the Zen or Zen Gold Label. The ball was noticeably less shiny than it was out of the box after about two games of use. Going back to a fresh lane, he saw more movement from this slightly used shell than when it was fresh out of the box, while still being smoother in shape than the Zen. The smoother motion at the breakpoint allowed Cranker to get to the pocket regularly on the dry test pattern. Releasing it more up the back of the ball, the Reacta Gloss box finish gave
Additional 900 Global Sublime Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.