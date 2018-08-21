General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S71 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|White Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Lacerate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The White Hot Badger is the second ball to have a symmetrical core in the Badger lineup. Both the original Badger and the White Hot Badger feature the Lacerate Symmetric core, which is used as part of a traditional two-piece design with no filler material between the coverstock and weight block. The hybrid cover on the original Badger provided a strong and continuous motion, while this new pearl release offers more hook at the back end. The White Hot Badger changes directions very hard at the friction and keeps going all the way to the pins. Its S71 Pearl cover provides more length and retains more energy for the back end than the original Badger, making it a strong option for medium volume patterns.
All three of our testers could easily hit the pocket on our fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker had no difficulty getting his White Hot Badger to the pocket. He played the straightest line, laying his White Hot Badger down on 15, crossing the second arrow, and using the seven board as his breakpoint. He would sometimes leave a flat 10 pin on shots that didn’t get far enough down the lane before hooking, but that was the only thing that kept him from striking. Tweener and Cranker had pins flying everywhere with the White Hot Badger. Tweener was starting his ball on 22, crossing the third arrow, and hitting seven at the breakpoint. Cranker needed to start his ball deeper in the
