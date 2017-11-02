900-global-x2

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:S59 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:ICE "C" Pad
Color:Red / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Pod Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The X² is the newest release in the Tour Preferred line for 900 Global. It uses the same low differential Pod Symmetric weight block as the original X, but with a stronger solid coverstock. The X² utilizes the new ICE finishing system and comes out of the box with the “C” pad finish, which is approximately equivalent to 2000 grit. The stronger S59 Solid cover will produce similar length to the original X, but with a much stronger change of direction at the breakpoint. The added back end recovery was very noticeable for all three testers compared to the X. When the X is too smooth off the breakpoint and the Drift doesn’t recover enough at the back of the lane, the X² will answer the call on medium conditions.

Cranker loved his reaction on our medium oil test pattern. The X²’s lower RG core revved up quickly for him, offering a strong read in the middle of the lane. When his ball got to the breakpoint, he saw a much stronger move off the dry than the X, giving him better pin carry. The stronger ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.