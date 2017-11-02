General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S59 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|ICE "C" Pad
|Color:
|Red / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Pod Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The X² is the newest release in the Tour Preferred line for 900 Global. It uses the same low differential Pod Symmetric weight block as the original X, but with a stronger solid coverstock. The X² utilizes the new ICE finishing system and comes out of the box with the “C” pad finish, which is approximately equivalent to 2000 grit. The stronger S59 Solid cover will produce similar length to the original X, but with a much stronger change of direction at the breakpoint. The added back end recovery was very noticeable for all three testers compared to the X. When the X is too smooth off the breakpoint and the Drift doesn’t recover enough at the back of the lane, the X² will answer the call on medium conditions.
Cranker loved his reaction on our medium oil test pattern. The X²’s lower RG core revved up quickly for him, offering a strong read in the middle of the lane. When his ball got to the breakpoint, he saw a much stronger move off the dry than the X, giving him better pin carry. The stronger ...
