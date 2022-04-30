General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Zen Gold Label
|Reviewed:
|August 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Reserve Blend 801 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Deep Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Meditate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Zen Gold Label is the newest ball from 900 Global to use the Meditate Symmetric core. This low RG and high differential core shape is the same design that was used in all previous Zen balls, with the exception of the Zen U. The Zen Gold Label uses a new pearlized coverstock and a new naming system. The Reserve Blend 801 Pearl cover comes out of the box with a polished Reacta Gloss finish. We found this ball to be very clean through the front of the lane, and it made a giant move when it came out of the pattern. We really liked the downlane recovery this ball provided, and it gave all three of our testers a fantastic look to the pocket on our medium oil pattern.
Stroker felt like a power player with the strong motion the Zen Gold Label provided at the breakpoint and back end. He had no trouble sending this ball right off his hand and seeing a giant move when it came out of the pattern. With his release, it is easy for balls to roll forward in front of the pins when he has his angles open through the fronts, but that was never the case for him with the Zen Gold Label. The glossy box finish did little to change the lane surface when being thrown on its own, allowing him to play a small swing around the second arrow. After duller balls went down the lanes and the fronts started to hook, he had no trouble seeing the recovery needed to get farther left and send the ball farther right. He really liked that the Zen Gold Label was as strong downlane on his last shot as it was on the first. Stroker had the best reaction of the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
900 Global Zen Gold Label Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Eternity
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Reality
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Reality Check
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Wolverine Dark Moss
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Zen
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Zen Soul
- 900 Global Zen Gold Label vs. 900 Global Zen U
To compare the 900 Global Zen Gold Label to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional 900 Global Zen Gold Label Resources
Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.