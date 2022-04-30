900 Global Zen Gold Label

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zen Gold Label
Reviewed:August 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:Reserve Blend 801 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Deep Purple
Core Specs
Name:Meditate Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

The Zen Gold Label is the newest ball from 900 Global to use the Meditate Symmetric core. This low RG and high differential core shape is the same design that was used in all previous Zen balls, with the exception of the Zen U. The Zen Gold Label uses a new pearlized coverstock and a new naming system. The Reserve Blend 801 Pearl cover comes out of the box with a polished Reacta Gloss finish. We found this ball to be very clean through the front of the lane, and it made a giant move when it came out of the pattern. We really liked the downlane recovery this ball provided, and it gave all three of our testers a fantastic look to the pocket on our medium oil pattern.

Stroker felt like a power player with the strong motion the Zen Gold Label provided at the breakpoint and back end. He had no trouble sending this ball right off his hand and seeing a giant move when it came out of the pattern. With his release, it is easy for balls to roll forward in front of the pins when he has his angles open through the fronts, but that was never the case for him with the Zen Gold Label. The glossy box finish did little to change the lane surface when being thrown on its own, allowing him to play a small swing around the second arrow. After duller balls went down the lanes and the fronts started to hook, he had no trouble seeing the recovery needed to get farther left and send the ball farther right. He really liked that the Zen Gold Label was as strong downlane on his last shot as it was on the first. Stroker had the best reaction of the

Additional 900 Global Zen Gold Label Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.