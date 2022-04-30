General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Zen U
|Reviewed:
|November 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S35 Urethane+ Solid
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Jet Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Meditate LD Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.56
|Diff:
|0.027
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Zen U provides some familiar imagery for 900 Global fans while also introducing some brand-new elements to their product line. It uses the new Meditate LD Symmetric core, which has the same core geometry from previous Zen bowling balls, but with a lower density to raise the RG to 2.56″ and reduce the differential to 0.027″. The new S35 Urethane+ Solid coverstock is also new to the 900 Global line, giving the Zen U a different motion compared to the more traditional urethane shape found in balls like the Boo-Yah and Honey Badger Urethane. The Zen U’s motion was a bit more versatile than traditional urethane for our testers, offering improved length and better downlane continuation.
Cranker had the best overall motion from the Zen U across the test patterns, finding success on the medium, dry, and sport patterns. He absolutely loved the motion he had from the Zen U on the dry pattern. The added length over traditional urethane shells allowed him to start closer to the middle of the lane and play to his strengths with open launch angles. The Zen U gave him much more hold around the pocket and he didn’t need to throw it at the gutter from the start. Oil shining up the cover did nothing
