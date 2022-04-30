900 global zen u

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Zen U
Reviewed:November 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:S35 Urethane+ Solid
Type:Urethane Solid
Box Finish:1000 Abralon
Color:Jet Black
Core Specs
Name:Meditate LD Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.56
Diff:0.027
Int. Diff:0.000

The Zen U provides some familiar imagery for 900 Global fans while also introducing some brand-new elements to their product line. It uses the new Meditate LD Symmetric core, which has the same core geometry from previous Zen bowling balls, but with a lower density to raise the RG to 2.56″ and reduce the differential to 0.027″. The new S35 Urethane+ Solid coverstock is also new to the 900 Global line, giving the Zen U a different motion compared to the more traditional urethane shape found in balls like the Boo-Yah and Honey Badger Urethane. The Zen U’s motion was a bit more versatile than traditional urethane for our testers, offering improved length and better downlane continuation.

Cranker had the best overall motion from the Zen U across the test patterns, finding success on the medium, dry, and sport patterns. He absolutely loved the motion he had from the Zen U on the dry pattern. The added length over traditional urethane shells allowed him to start closer to the middle of the lane and play to his strengths with open launch angles. The Zen U gave him much more hold around the pocket and he didn’t need to throw it at the gutter from the start. Oil shining up the cover did nothing

Additional 900 Global Zen U Resources

Click here to visit 900 Global's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.