General Info
|Brand:
|900 Global
|Name:
|Zen
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|S77 Response Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Magenta / Teal / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Meditate Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
900 Global’s Zen is another visually-appealing pearlized bowling ball that falls into their Prime 800 series lineup. It joins the Aspect at this price point, providing a much different reaction shape. The Zen uses the new Meditate Symmetric core, which is a higher volume core than any of 900 Global’s previous designs that has a lower RG and a higher differential than the Reflector Symmetric core that was used in the Aspect. The coverstock is S77 Response Pearl and it has a 1500 grit polished box finish. We found the Zen to have a strong angular motion with strong back end recovery and a reasonable amount of total hook through the oil, making it a bit more user-friendly than a pure skid/flip ball.
On the medium pattern, Cranker was able to start 5-and-3 left on the fresh from where he lined up with the Ordnance C4. He really liked how angular this ball was at the breakpoint, providing plenty of recovery. Even more impressive for a polished pearl, the Zen had enough traction on shots missed left into the oil to get back to the pocket and carry. Having this kind of area made the Zen hard to beat for him on a medium house shot. The hook in the oil
