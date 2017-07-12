General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|F70 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shredder
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The AMF Ninja Pearl SE uses the same symmetrical Shredder core as the Ninja SE. The differences between the two Ninja SEs come in the coverstock and box finish. The Ninja Pearl SE uses a pearlized version of the F70 coverstock and it comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. We saw a lot more length from this new ball than from the duller-finished Ninja SE and Night Hawk Stealth SE, which also gave us a stronger move at the breakpoint.
We found the Ninja Pearl SE to be best on our medium oil test pattern. It cleared the front of the lane easily and provided a strong move off the breakpoint. All three testers could belly the Ninja Pearl SE to the right and see a strong downlane motion. Stroker and Cranker liked their reaction just a little bit better than Tweener on this pattern. Cranker was crossing the third arrow and getting his ball out to eight downlane. Stroker was crossing nine at the arrows and getting his ball ...
