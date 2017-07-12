AMF Ninja Pearl SE

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:F70 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Purple Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Shredder
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The AMF Ninja Pearl SE uses the same symmetrical Shredder core as the Ninja SE. The differences between the two Ninja SEs come in the coverstock and box finish. The Ninja Pearl SE uses a pearlized version of the F70 coverstock and it comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. We saw a lot more length from this new ball than from the duller-finished Ninja SE and Night Hawk Stealth SE, which also gave us a stronger move at the breakpoint.

We found the Ninja Pearl SE to be best on our medium oil test pattern. It cleared the front of the lane easily and provided a strong move off the breakpoint. All three testers could belly the Ninja Pearl SE to the right and see a strong downlane motion. Stroker and Cranker liked their reaction just a little bit better than Tweener on this pattern. Cranker was crossing the third arrow and getting his ball out to eight downlane. Stroker was crossing nine at the arrows and getting his ball ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.