General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:F90 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:nEat
Color:Power Red
Core Specs
Name:Combustion Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The new AMF Pure is the latest hook monster for bowlers with lower rev rates, higher speeds, or who just flat-out want to see a ball hook. The Pure uses the same super aggressive F90 Solid coverstock that we saw previously on the Incinerate and pairs it with the same core shape that was in the Decimate. The core has been modified a small amount, giving this version of the Combustion core a slightly lower RG and a slightly lower differential. The strongest coverstock AMF produces comes out of the box quite rough, finished with a NEAT E pad. This finish easily tears through any volume of oil the Pure will be thrown on.

Not surprisingly, the Pure was right at home on our heavy volume oil pattern. Our low rev Stroker tester has never had a bigger smile on his face than when he watched his Pure ...

