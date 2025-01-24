General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Alert
|Reviewed:
|November 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Savvy Hook Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Grape
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Alert
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.478
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Alert introduces a new symmetrical core design to the Brunswick lineup. The Alert core is a low RG (2.478″) and low differential (0.037″) design that revs up earlier and flares less than any recent Brunswick core, with the exception of the Vintage Light Bulb design that was used in the Ivory Rhino Pro. The Alert’s coverstock is the first Savvy Hook shell to be combined with the HK22 package. This solid coverstock comes out of the box finished at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir. We found the Alert to start up easily, dig in very nicely in the midlane, and offer a strong, smoother shape at the breakpoint. This ball helped blend out our test patterns, and it was in play for the entire session across multiple conditions. It didn’t matter if we were playing straighter up the lane or starting the ball farther left and swinging it out. Either way, the Alert was able to do it all. Its dull, aggressive coverstock was just a little better for us on the heavy oil pattern, but it was still very good on the medium oil pattern as well.
Tweener
Tweener loved how much the Alert picked up in the midlane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Shots that came off his hand a bit fast still created enough traction and slowed down enough to pick up the lane and drive through the pins very well. His look got even better as the session continued. He started seeing more hook and recovery in the track area and saw hold when he began moving farther left with his laydown point. He was very impressed with how well the ball continued to make the same motion as the pattern transitioned. In a normal league night in houses that have a slicker house shot, he would be
