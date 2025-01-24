Brunswick Alert

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Alert
Reviewed:November 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - Savvy Hook Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Black / Purple / Grape
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Alert
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.478
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Alert introduces a new symmetrical core design to the Brunswick lineup. The Alert core is a low RG (2.478″) and low differential (0.037″) design that revs up earlier and flares less than any recent Brunswick core, with the exception of the Vintage Light Bulb design that was used in the Ivory Rhino Pro. The Alert’s coverstock is the first Savvy Hook shell to be combined with the HK22 package. This solid coverstock comes out of the box finished at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir. We found the Alert to start up easily, dig in very nicely in the midlane, and offer a strong, smoother shape at the breakpoint. This ball helped blend out our test patterns, and it was in play for the entire session across multiple conditions. It didn’t matter if we were playing straighter up the lane or starting the ball farther left and swinging it out. Either way, the Alert was able to do it all. Its dull, aggressive coverstock was just a little better for us on the heavy oil pattern, but it was still very good on the medium oil pattern as well.

Tweener

Tweener loved how much the Alert picked up in the midlane on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Shots that came off his hand a bit fast still created enough traction and slowed down enough to pick up the lane and drive through the pins very well. His look got even better as the session continued. He started seeing more hook and recovery in the track area and saw hold when he began moving farther left with his laydown point. He was very impressed with how well the ball continued to make the same motion as the pattern transitioned. In a normal league night in houses that have a slicker house shot, he would be

Additional Brunswick Alert Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.