General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Ivory Rhino Pro
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Ivory
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vintage Light Bulb
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.568
|Diff:
|0.032
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ivory Rhino Pro is the latest eye-catching release from Brunswick. Following up on the remake of the Teal Rhino Pro from August 2023, this ball features the same Vintage Light Bulb core design. This high RG (2.568″) and lower differential (0.032″) symmetrical core is paired with the new HK22 – Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box finished with Crown Factory Compound. We previously saw the non-HK22 version of this shell on the Attitude remake. This core and cover combination created more angularity than the Endeavor and the Teal Rhino Pro. The Ivory’s easy length allowed all three of our testers to start farther outside than with the Endeavor.
Stroker
Stroker had a good look on the medium oil pattern, lining up a couple of boards right of where he started with the Endeavor. He played very straight up the lane, letting the cover grab the friction at the breakpoint to give him a strong entry angle through the pocket. He had some room for error to the outside, but shots tugged into the oil would create too much length and not quite get to the pocket. He loved how long he could stay in this part of the lane with the Ivory Rhino Pro. As the oil started to transition, the ball’s effortless length continued to get it through the front and to the breakpoint consistently. It wasn’t until duller balls started going down the lane and eating up the oil in the front that he had to start moving inside. He moved left with his laydown, and he was a little worried that the ball wouldn’t have enough traction to get back to the pocket. The first shot hit the dry and turned over very strongly, removing any doubts he had about playing this line. While the ball
Additional Brunswick Ivory Rhino Pro Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.