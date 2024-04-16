Brunswick Beyond Infinity

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Beyond Infinity
Reviewed:April 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 - AXH Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple Ice / Ocean / Mint
Core Specs
Name:Infinity
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.521
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.010

The Brunswick Beyond Infinity uses the same asymmetrical Infinity core design from the original Infinity but wraps it in the HK22-based AXH Pearl coverstock. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, the Beyond Infinity provides more length and a stronger move off the dry than the original. We found this ball to excel on our medium oil pattern, and it was also very good on the other patterns after they had gone through some transition.

Cranker

Cranker really liked how much he could open the lane up with the Beyond Infinity on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball effortlessly cleared the front of the lane, picking up nicely in the midlane and providing a strong, angular move at the breakpoint. His reaction was great on the fresh, but the ball continued to impress in transition. The Beyond Infinity didn’t over-skid in the oil as Cranker moved left, offering excellent continuation. He could use this ball from start to finish on this pattern without making any surface changes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.