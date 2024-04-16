General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Beyond Infinity
|Reviewed:
|April 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - AXH Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple Ice / Ocean / Mint
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Infinity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Brunswick Beyond Infinity uses the same asymmetrical Infinity core design from the original Infinity but wraps it in the HK22-based AXH Pearl coverstock. Coming out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, the Beyond Infinity provides more length and a stronger move off the dry than the original. We found this ball to excel on our medium oil pattern, and it was also very good on the other patterns after they had gone through some transition.
Cranker
Cranker really liked how much he could open the lane up with the Beyond Infinity on the fresh medium oil pattern. The ball effortlessly cleared the front of the lane, picking up nicely in the midlane and providing a strong, angular move at the breakpoint. His reaction was great on the fresh, but the ball continued to impress in transition. The Beyond Infinity didn’t over-skid in the oil as Cranker moved left, offering excellent continuation. He could use this ball from start to finish on this pattern without making any surface changes.
Cranker’s high rev rate gave him some ability to use the Beyond Infinity on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the box finish. It would not be his first choice, but he could reduce his ball speed and make it work. The box finish was a much better option later in the session once the pattern had been broken down by duller-covered balls, like the original Infinity and the Ultimate Defender. The Beyond Infinity was a very nice option to get into once those balls started hooking too early or when he wanted
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Beyond Infinity Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Endeavor
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Ethos
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Infinity
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Perfect Mindset
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Response
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Teal Rhino Pro
- Brunswick Beyond Infinity vs. Brunswick Ultimate Defender
To compare the Brunswick Beyond Infinity to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Beyond Infinity Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.