General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Infinity
|Reviewed:
|June 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|AXH Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Purple Ice / Navy / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Infinity
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The Brunswick Infinity brings back the AXH Hybrid coverstock from the Zenith Hybrid and pairs it with the new asymmetrical Infinity core design. This weight block gives the Infinity a higher RG (2.521″), a slightly lower differential (0.051″), and a lower intermediate differential (0.010″) than the Zenith balls. The RG of the Infinity is also higher than the Mindset, with a slightly higher total differential and a lower intermediate differential. The Infinity comes out of the box finished at 500/2000 SiaAir, which helps provide tons of traction and overall hook. With its large flare potential and rough box finish, the Infinity is clearly designed to create hook on heavy oil conditions.
Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Infinity provided on the heavy oil test pattern. Its dull surface dug in very hard in the midlane, without burning up at the breakpoint and back end. While he couldn’t quite cover the same amount of total boards as with the Mindset, the Infinity was still plenty strong enough to handle this longer oil pattern with a sharper motion downlane. This stronger move downlane was a huge benefit as the oil broke down. The Infinity was extremely good on the fresh, and it could also bridge the gap between the Mindset and the Defender Hybrid. Stroker got to the
