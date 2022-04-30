brunswick infinity

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Infinity
Reviewed:June 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:AXH Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Purple Ice / Navy / Red
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Infinity
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.521
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.010

The Brunswick Infinity brings back the AXH Hybrid coverstock from the Zenith Hybrid and pairs it with the new asymmetrical Infinity core design. This weight block gives the Infinity a higher RG (2.521″), a slightly lower differential (0.051″), and a lower intermediate differential (0.010″) than the Zenith balls. The RG of the Infinity is also higher than the Mindset, with a slightly higher total differential and a lower intermediate differential. The Infinity comes out of the box finished at 500/2000 SiaAir, which helps provide tons of traction and overall hook. With its large flare potential and rough box finish, the Infinity is clearly designed to create hook on heavy oil conditions.

Stroker loved the amount of total hook the Infinity provided on the heavy oil test pattern. Its dull surface dug in very hard in the midlane, without burning up at the breakpoint and back end. While he couldn’t quite cover the same amount of total boards as with the Mindset, the Infinity was still plenty strong enough to handle this longer oil pattern with a sharper motion downlane. This stronger move downlane was a huge benefit as the oil broke down. The Infinity was extremely good on the fresh, and it could also bridge the gap between the Mindset and the Defender Hybrid. Stroker got to the

Brunswick Infinity Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Infinity to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Infinity Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.