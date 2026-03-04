General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Combat Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Alpha Premier Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Green / Lime
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rampart
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.502
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Brunswick Combat Hybrid shares the asymmetrical Rampart weight block with the original Combat. The coverstock has been changed to Alpha Premier Hybrid, and the box finish has changed from a Factory Compound finish on the Combat to the 500/2000 SiaAir finish on this new release. These changes allow the Combat Hybrid to start up earlier, dig into the oil more, and create more total hook than the original Combat. This ball complements the Combat instead of trying to replace it, and it was best for us when there was lots of oil in the front of the lane and when the back ends were clean.
Stroker
Stroker had a very good reaction on the heavy oil pattern with the Combat Hybrid. He liked how easily the ball picked up in the midlane, giving him a strong and smooth move to the pocket. He was having to point the Combat toward the headpin on the fresh, but he could start the Combat Hybrid five boards left at the laydown point and had some shape to his line to the pocket. The ball had no trouble creating traction and offering plenty of continuation at the back end. The Combat Hybrid was very good at controlling the breakpoint, keeping him from having to move much through the majority of the session. He was able to move his laydown point and his target at the arrows farther left when the Combat Hybrid eventually wanted to start hooking a bit early. He really liked how well the ball continued through the pin deck as he started moving deeper on the lane. Some dull balls get too forward when he has to start moving in, but the Combat Hybrid stored plenty of energy to continue to get through the pin deck strongly.
