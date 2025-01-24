Brunswick Combat

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Combat
Reviewed:August 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C - Alpha Premier Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Black / Red / Blue / Purple
Core Specs
Name:Rampart
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.502
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.019

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Brunswick Combat features a new asymmetrical core design called Rampart. This weight block has an RG of 2.502″, a total differential of 0.051″, and an intermediate differential of 0.019″. This high-flaring core is surrounded by a new coverstock for Brunswick. HK22C – Alpha Premier Pearl is a new pearlized shell that comes out of the box finished with 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The Combat was able to create a good amount of traction in the oil for a ball with a glossy pearlized coverstock. Even with its midlane traction, we still saw a ton of downlane recovery and continuation from this ball. It was very versatile for all three of our bowlers, letting them play multiple angles across our various test patterns.

Cranker

The Combat gave Cranker a very good combination of length and a strong move at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw a big move downlane that got the ball back from nearly anywhere, while still having enough traction in the oil to keep it from over-skidding if he missed inside of target. The box finish gave him effortless length, keeping the ball from starting up too early. The ball’s ability to handle oil allowed him to move 3-and-2 boards left with his feet and target at the arrows as the fronts started hooking. If he wanted to, he could increase his ball speed, move farther right, and roll up the back of the ball more to go straighter, with just as much success. He had as much hitting power and continuation at the end of the session as he did at the start with the Combat. He kept his ball at the box finish for the entire session.

Cranker had the most success out of our bowlers on the heavy oil pattern with the Combat. His higher rev rate gave him more traction in the midlane and not as much length as the other two bowlers. He

