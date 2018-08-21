General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|3C Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Copper / Titanium / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.521
|Diff:
|0.039
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Cutting Edge Pearl is the third Cutting Edge release in Brunswick’s Advanced line. It shares the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core shape with the other two Cutting Edge balls. The changes in coverstock and box finish keep these three balls from overlapping in reaction. This release uses the 3C Pearl Reactive coverstock, which is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000 SiaAir combination. This smoother box finish and pearlized coverstock help the Cutting Edge Pearl produce more length than any other ball in Brunswick’s Pro, High, and Advanced lines.
The shape created by this ball was just a little better for all three of our testers on the medium pattern than it was on the dry pattern. Stroker had the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh with the box finish. He could play very straight up the lane, starting his ball on 11, crossing nine at the arrows, and getting it out to the seven board downlane. The Cutting Edge Pearl’s strong change of direction at the end of the pattern allowed his ball to walk right into the pocket. Tweener and Cranker started too far left with their feet, expecting a bigger move off the dry. When they moved to the right closer
The Cutting Edge Pearl is the third Cutting Edge release in Brunswick’s Advanced line. It shares the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core shape with the other two Cutting Edge balls. The changes in coverstock and box finish keep these three balls from overlapping in reaction. This release uses the 3C Pearl Reactive coverstock, which is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000 SiaAir combination. This smoother box finish and pearlized coverstock help the Cutting Edge Pearl produce more length than any other ball in Brunswick’s Pro, High, and Advanced lines.
The shape created by this ball
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Cutting Edge Hybrid
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Cutting Edge Solid
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Fearless
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Kingpin Rule
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Tenacity Grit
- Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl vs. Brunswick Vintage Vapor Zone
To compare the Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.