brunswick-cutting-edge-pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:3C Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Copper / Titanium / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.521
Diff:0.039
Int. Diff:0.000

The Cutting Edge Pearl is the third Cutting Edge release in Brunswick’s Advanced line. It shares the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core shape with the other two Cutting Edge balls. The changes in coverstock and box finish keep these three balls from overlapping in reaction. This release uses the 3C Pearl Reactive coverstock, which is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000 SiaAir combination. This smoother box finish and pearlized coverstock help the Cutting Edge Pearl produce more length than any other ball in Brunswick’s Pro, High, and Advanced lines.

The shape created by this ball was just a little better for all three of our testers on the medium pattern than it was on the dry pattern. Stroker had the best reaction to the pocket on the fresh with the box finish. He could play very straight up the lane, starting his ball on 11, crossing nine at the arrows, and getting it out to the seven board downlane. The Cutting Edge Pearl’s strong change of direction at the end of the pattern allowed his ball to walk right into the pocket. Tweener and Cranker started too far left with their feet, expecting a bigger move off the dry. When they moved to the right closer

The Cutting Edge Pearl is the third Cutting Edge release in Brunswick’s Advanced line. It shares the Cutting Edge Low RG Symmetric core shape with the other two Cutting Edge balls. The changes in coverstock and box finish keep these three balls from overlapping in reaction. This release uses the 3C Pearl Reactive coverstock, which is finished with Crown Factory Compound on top of a 500/1000 SiaAir combination. This smoother box finish and pearlized coverstock help the Cutting Edge Pearl produce more length than any other ball in Brunswick’s Pro, High, and Advanced lines.

The shape created by this ball

Additional Brunswick Cutting Edge Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.