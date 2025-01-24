General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Danger Zone Purple Ice
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - PowerKoil 26
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Purple Ice
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Danger Zone
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Danger Zone Purple Ice is the pearlized half of Brunswick’s dual Danger Zone release. Both of the new Danger Zone balls use the same symmetrical core shape, giving them an RG of 2.501″ and a total differential of 0.048″. While the solid-covered Danger Zone was poured to visually match the original Danger Zone from 1996, the Purple Ice features a new color scheme and a new pearl coverstock. Specifically, it uses the HK22 – PowerKoil 26 coverstock in a pearlized formula. This ball’s box finish is even shinier than the solid version, as it is finished with Crown Factory Compound and Crown Factory Polish. The changes to the coverstock and box finish help the Danger Zone Purple Ice clear the front of the lane more easily and make a sharper change of direction at the breakpoint compared to the Danger Zone. This ball stored everything it had for the breakpoint and back end, giving all three of our bowlers more of a skid/flip motion than the Danger Zone.
Tweener
Tweener loved his reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Danger Zone Purple Ice. He felt like a power player with the way the colors of this ball revved up and how much downlane motion he saw. His laydown point was around board 18 off his hand, crossing 12 at the arrows while seeing a large amount of area at the breakpoint. Shots that got out to around eight or farther right all finished flush in the pocket. If he missed inside of target with a pull, the cover still created enough traction to send the headpin to the left sidewall and get light mixing strikes. He was surprised to see his reaction hold up as the pattern started changing. Generally, when his reaction is this good
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Alert
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Combat
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Danger Zone
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Energize
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Ethos Solid
- Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice vs. Brunswick Infinity Quest
To compare the Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Danger Zone Purple Ice Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.