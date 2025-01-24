General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Danger Zone
|Reviewed:
|December 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 - PowerKoil 26
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Danger Zone
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Danger Zone is back! In 2016, under the Vintage line of bowling balls, Brunswick released the Vintage Danger Zone. While this new Danger Zone visually looks identical to both the Vintage and the original version of the Danger Zone from 1996, the coverstock has been updated. This ball, along with the new Danger Zone Purple Ice, uses the same Danger Zone core as the Vintage Danger Zone release. The new coverstock is an HK22-based version of PowerKoil, updated for 2026. This ball is finished with 2000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, keeping it from hooking early but still allowing it to create plenty of traction in the midlane. We really liked this ball as an option for being the first ball out of the bag. It let us know how slick the pattern was and where the best line to the pocket would be. With its shiny box finish, it might struggle on heavier oil volumes and longer distances, but there are more aggressive balls with more surface, like the Alert or Ethos Solid, that we could change into if we needed more total hook on the fresh. All three of our bowlers were able to get to the pocket pretty easily across all four of our test conditions.
Stroker
Stroker had a pretty great reaction with the Danger Zone on the fresh medium oil pattern. He got lined up quickly and was so comfortable with his ball motion that he started moving around the lane, which really allowed him to see the versatility that the Danger Zone offered. He started playing a small swing from board 13 off his hand, out to eight at the breakpoint. He loved the strong midlane roll that the Danger Zone got into, allowing it to be strong and continuous at the back end. This line gave him lots of area at the breakpoint. If he missed inside of target, he saw enough traction through the
