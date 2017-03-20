General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Control Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Dark Purple Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Edge Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Brunswick adds two new balls to their line with the introduction of the Edge series. The Edge Dark Purple Solid uses a reactive solid version of the Relativity Control coverstock. This solid shell is finished with a 500/2000 SiaAir combination that gives it more traction in the oil than the Edge Blue Pearl. The Edge Solid revs up easily off the bowler’s hand thanks to its Edge Low RG Symmetric core design that gives it an RG of 2.487″ and a total differential of 0.050″. This core gave us just under five inches of track flare.
Our testers had their best ball reactions with this ball on our medium test pattern. All three testers really liked the motion the Edge Solid gave them on this pattern. This ball reads the midlane so hard that it was virtually impossible to shoot it past the breakpoint. Its low RG core shape paired with its sanded solid cover read the oil ...
