Brunswick Edge Dark Purple Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity Control Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Dark Purple Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Edge Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

Brunswick adds two new balls to their line with the introduction of the Edge series. The Edge Dark Purple Solid uses a reactive solid version of the Relativity Control coverstock. This solid shell is finished with a 500/2000 SiaAir combination that gives it more traction in the oil than the Edge Blue Pearl. The Edge Solid revs up easily off the bowler’s hand thanks to its Edge Low RG Symmetric core design that gives it an RG of 2.487″ and a total differential of 0.050″. This core gave us just under five inches of track flare.

Our testers had their best ball reactions with this ball on our medium test pattern. All three testers really liked the motion the Edge Solid gave them on this pattern. This ball reads the midlane so hard that it was virtually impossible to shoot it past the breakpoint. Its low RG core shape paired with its sanded solid cover read the oil ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.