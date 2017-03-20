brunswick-edge-blue-pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Relativity Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Blue Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Edge Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl is the pearlized and polished companion to the Edge Dark Purple Solid. Both balls use the same Edge Low RG Symmetric weight block, again giving this Edge an RG of 2.487″ and a total differential of 0.050″. The differences between the two Edges come from the shell and box finish. The Edge Pearl uses the Relativity Pearl coverstock that is finished in the factory with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. These two elements push the Edge Blue Pearl three to five feet farther down the lane compared to the Edge Solid.

This ball got so far down the lane that it didn’t have enough time to make it back up to the pocket on our medium test pattern from where we were playing with the Edge Solid. ...

Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.