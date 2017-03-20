General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Relativity Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Edge Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Brunswick Edge Blue Pearl is the pearlized and polished companion to the Edge Dark Purple Solid. Both balls use the same Edge Low RG Symmetric weight block, again giving this Edge an RG of 2.487″ and a total differential of 0.050″. The differences between the two Edges come from the shell and box finish. The Edge Pearl uses the Relativity Pearl coverstock that is finished in the factory with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. These two elements push the Edge Blue Pearl three to five feet farther down the lane compared to the Edge Solid.
This ball got so far down the lane that it didn’t have enough time to make it back up to the pocket on our medium test pattern from where we were playing with the Edge Solid. ...
