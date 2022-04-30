General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Endeavor
|Reviewed:
|March 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Tiered Hexagon
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.540
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Endeavor uses a newly developed symmetrical weight block for Brunswick. Its Tiered Hexagon core design results in a 2.540″ RG and a 0.045″ differential, which is a higher RG and slightly lower differential than the Contra core from the Attitude. Both of these balls share the Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. All three of our testers found the Endeavor to offer good length and a predictable, smoother motion at the breakpoint. This shape matched up very nicely on our medium and dry patterns, and it was also very effective later in our test session when the lanes were on the drier side.
Tweener
Tweener loved the Endeavor’s downlane motion on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could play a small swing off his hand, with the Endeavor easily getting back to the pocket shot after shot. If he got a little amped up and fast with his speed, the ball still picked up enough in the midlane to finish with a light pocket strike. This ball made it very easy to make small moves to stay in the pocket as the lanes broke down. As good as the Endeavor looked on the fresh, it was simply outstanding after duller balls had gone down the lane. The ball easily cleared the fronts and had fantastic continuation through the pin deck when other balls were hooking early and losing energy too fast.
Tweener had the best look out of our three bowlers with the Endeavor on the fresh dry test pattern. His ball speed was a huge benefit on this condition, as it allowed the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Endeavor Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Ethos
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Infinity
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Perfect Mindset
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Response
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Teal Rhino Pro
- Brunswick Endeavor vs. Brunswick Ultimate Defender
To compare the Brunswick Endeavor to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Brunswick Endeavor Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.