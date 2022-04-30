Brunswick Endeavor

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Endeavor
Reviewed:March 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Sky Blue / Silver
Core Specs
Name:Tiered Hexagon
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.540
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Endeavor uses a newly developed symmetrical weight block for Brunswick. Its Tiered Hexagon core design results in a 2.540″ RG and a 0.045″ differential, which is a higher RG and slightly lower differential than the Contra core from the Attitude. Both of these balls share the Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl coverstock that comes out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. All three of our testers found the Endeavor to offer good length and a predictable, smoother motion at the breakpoint. This shape matched up very nicely on our medium and dry patterns, and it was also very effective later in our test session when the lanes were on the drier side.

Tweener

Tweener loved the Endeavor’s downlane motion on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could play a small swing off his hand, with the Endeavor easily getting back to the pocket shot after shot. If he got a little amped up and fast with his speed, the ball still picked up enough in the midlane to finish with a light pocket strike. This ball made it very easy to make small moves to stay in the pocket as the lanes broke down. As good as the Endeavor looked on the fresh, it was simply outstanding after duller balls had gone down the lane. The ball easily cleared the fronts and had fantastic continuation through the pin deck when other balls were hooking early and losing energy too fast.

Tweener had the best look out of our three bowlers with the Endeavor on the fresh dry test pattern. His ball speed was a huge benefit on this condition, as it allowed the

