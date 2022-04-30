Brunswick Attitude

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Attitude
Reviewed:June 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Aqua / Silver / Black
Core Specs
Name:Contra
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.474
Diff:0.047
Int. Diff:0.000

The Brunswick Attitude features the new Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl coverstock wrapped around the symmetrical Contra weight block that was used previously in the Hero and Stellar. The new coverstock has a box finish of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, providing easy length and a strong back end motion. While the Attitude excelled on our medium oil house shot pattern, it proved useful across all four test patterns, making it a very versatile addition to Brunswick’s Advanced line.

Cranker had the best reaction out of three testers with the Attitude on the medium oil pattern. He saw more hook and a more angular motion than the Hero on this pattern, and his reaction improved as the oil started to transition. He was able to keep moving deeper with his laydown point to find more oil and his ball maintained the strong downlane motion he also saw on the fresh. The Attitude out-hooked the Stellar while fitting as a step down from the Melee Jab Midnight Blue and Quantum Evo Pearl. Cranker’s high rev rate gave him a pretty good reaction on the heavy

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.