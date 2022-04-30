General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Attitude
|Reviewed:
|June 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Aqua / Silver / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Contra
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.474
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Brunswick Attitude features the new Activator Plus 3.0 Pearl coverstock wrapped around the symmetrical Contra weight block that was used previously in the Hero and Stellar. The new coverstock has a box finish of 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, providing easy length and a strong back end motion. While the Attitude excelled on our medium oil house shot pattern, it proved useful across all four test patterns, making it a very versatile addition to Brunswick’s Advanced line.
Cranker had the best reaction out of three testers with the Attitude on the medium oil pattern. He saw more hook and a more angular motion than the Hero on this pattern, and his reaction improved as the oil started to transition. He was able to keep moving deeper with his laydown point to find more oil and his ball maintained the strong downlane motion he also saw on the fresh. The Attitude out-hooked the Stellar while fitting as a step down from the Melee Jab Midnight Blue and Quantum Evo Pearl. Cranker’s high rev rate gave him a pretty good reaction on the heavy
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Brunswick Attitude Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Defender
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Hero
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Knock Out Black and Blue
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Pearl
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Quantum Evo Solid
- Brunswick Attitude vs. Brunswick Stellar
To compare the Brunswick Attitude to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.