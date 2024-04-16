General Info
|Brand:
|Brunswick
|Name:
|Ethos Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|November 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C - SH 4.0 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Purple / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Ethos
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The symmetrical Ethos weight block returns to the Brunswick lineup in the Ethos Hybrid. This low RG and high differential design is surrounded by another new coverstock for Brunswick. Not only is SH 4.0 Hybrid a new formulation, but the Ethos Hybrid also uses the HK22C package with it. This aggressive hybrid coverstock comes out of the box at a very dull 500/2000 SiaAir finish. We found this ball to handle oil very easily, and it was most effective when there was a lot of oil in the front part of the lane. Thanks to its ability to create traction in the midlane with its rough box finish and its ability to retain energy for the breakpoint and back end with its hybrid cover, the Ethos Hybrid is quite a hook monster.
Cranker
Cranker liked how angular the Ethos Hybrid was off the spot for him on the heavy oil test pattern. He saw this ball dig into the oil harder and provide even more hook than his Ultimate Defender, which is a ball that he really liked on this condition. He didn’t have quite as much hook as the Mesmerize, but he saw this ball change directions much harder downlane. Starting about 3-and-2 boards outside of his line with the Mesmerize, Cranker found that he didn’t have to chase the oil left as quickly as he did with the earlier and smoother Mesmerize. He liked having two dull and aggressive balls that let him play this pattern two different ways. Even toward the end of the session, he didn’t need to change the surface to help
