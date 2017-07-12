General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|BTU Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Silver
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Low Differential I-Block Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.601
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Brunswick’s second addition to the BTU line is the Fanatic BTU Pearl. This ball uses the same Low Differential I-Block Symmetric weight block as the original BTU, but this new version features a different coverstock and box finish. The Fanatic BTU Pearl uses the BTU Pearl coverstock that is factory finished with 500 and then 4000 SiaAir pads. The change in cover and surface will give the BTU Pearl more length and a little stronger reaction to the dry than the original BTU.
The BTU Pearl doesn’t hook as much in the oil as its predecessor, so we weren’t surprised that we liked it best on our shortest and driest oil pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on this pattern, even though this is usually his least favorite of our test conditions. The BTU Pearl’s box finish and lower flaring core allowed him to find a nice amount of area on this pattern. He was able to play between the second and third arrows, getting his ball out to anywhere between seven and 10 at the breakpoint. As long as his speed wasn’t too fast, his carry was pretty good for ...
Additional Brunswick Fanatic BTU Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Brunswick's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.