Brunswick Fanatic BTU Pearl

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:BTU Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 4000 SiaAir
Color:Silver
Core Specs
Name:Low Differential I-Block Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.601
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:0.000

Brunswick’s second addition to the BTU line is the Fanatic BTU Pearl. This ball uses the same Low Differential I-Block Symmetric weight block as the original BTU, but this new version features a different coverstock and box finish. The Fanatic BTU Pearl uses the BTU Pearl coverstock that is factory finished with 500 and then 4000 SiaAir pads. The change in cover and surface will give the BTU Pearl more length and a little stronger reaction to the dry than the original BTU.

The BTU Pearl doesn’t hook as much in the oil as its predecessor, so we weren’t surprised that we liked it best on our shortest and driest oil pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on this pattern, even though this is usually his least favorite of our test conditions. The BTU Pearl’s box finish and lower flaring core allowed him to find a nice amount of area on this pattern. He was able to play between the second and third arrows, getting his ball out to anywhere between seven and 10 at the breakpoint. As long as his speed wasn’t too fast, his carry was pretty good for ...

